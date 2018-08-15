DA: Montana man indicted for 2012 beating death of homeless man in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Montana man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2012 beating death of a homeless man in Boston, officials said.

A Suffolk County Grand Jury returned indictments Tuesday charging Kevin Lino, 31, with first-degree murder in connection with the May 21, 2012 murder of Norman Varieur, who was found severely injured and unresponsive near the dock at Paul Revere Park in Charlestown, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office announced Wednesday.

Lino is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence following his July 22 conviction for deliberate homicide in Missoula County, Montana, where he beat another homeless man to death. Suffolk prosecutors will now seek to extradite him to Massachusetts to face the new charges in Suffolk Superior Court.

“If Mr. Varieur’s killer believed no one would care about a homeless man’s murder, then he was badly mistaken,” Conley said in a statement. “Suffolk prosecutors and State Police detectives worked every lead they developed in this case and never gave up on solving it. Some homicides can be solved in days and others may take years, but we never, ever abandon them.”

