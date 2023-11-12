SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Seekonk women are facing criminal charges in connection with an incident at their home last month during which a 4-year-old child suffered second- and third-degree burns across large portions of her body and no one requested aid for 17 hours, officials say.

The little girl’s mother, Guilene Gerome, 38, was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child in connection with the Oct. incident, according to a statement issued by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The girl’s aunt, Franzceksa Gerome, 44, was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, and permitting substantial injury to a child, according to the statement.

Officers responding to a home on Oak Hill Avenue around 12 p.m. found the girl injured. A follow-up investigation determined the girl suffered the life-threatening injuries about 17 hours before any law enforcement or medical professionals were contacted, officials allege.

By the time the girl arrived at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she was in critical condition and her body was in shock, causing her organs not to function properly. She has been stabilized but remains hospitalized.

Both women are expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

