CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.

Wilt allegedly told the police that they did not have money to bury him and instead wrapped the baby, believed to be around 6 months old at the time, in blankets, placed him in a crate, and kept him in the laundry room until they moved to their home on Lookout Avenue.

Once at their new house, Wilt allegedly said that she put the crate with the baby in it inside the wall of her bedroom, which she then covered with drywall and new paint.

“There was discoloration, different color paint, looked like drywall cut out and section replaced in her bedroom,” Walsh told the local news station.

Police reportedly located the baby’s remains within the house.

Wilt was placed under arrest on charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence.

The child’s father, 27-year-old Alan Hollis, is also facing charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)