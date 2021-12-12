SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple agencies are currently investigating a murder in Saugus on Sunday afternoon, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Members from the Essex District Attorney’s office, Saugus police, and the Essex state detective unit responded to the scene at 44 Collins Avenue .

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, according to the DA’s office.

