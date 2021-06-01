NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford city councilor is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after allegedly crashing his car into a truck and SUV in May, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a hit and run crash on South Water Street at 1:20 a.m. found City Councilor Hugh Dunn in his Hyundai Genesis some distance from a Chevrolet pickup truck and Toyota RAV4 suffering crash damage, police said.

The DA’s office conducted an independent investigation with state police and applied for a complaint against Dunn out of Bristol District Court for driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage and negligent driving. A special prosecutor will handle prosecution, according to the DA’s office.

