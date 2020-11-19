NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who fled the state after being accused of statutory rape of a child was arrested earlier this month in Texas, officials said.

Marvin Pineda, 43, fled from Massachusetts following an incident during the early morning hours of Oct. 11, in which he entered a young girl’s bedroom while a guest at a house party on Mohawk Court in New Bedford and digitally raped her, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Pineda allegedly attempted to intimidate the victim’s family into not pursuing criminal charges against him.

New Bedford police made several attempts to located Pineda and issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 26.

Investigators tracked him to Texas, where he was arrested in the parking lot of the Traveller Inn in Beaumont on Nov. 9, Quinn said.

“I am very pleased that the Texas Rangers, working with our office and our state police unit, apprehended the defendant after he fled to Texas to avoid prosecution,” Quinn said in a statement. “He will now have to answer for these very serious charges.”

Pineda has yet to appear in a Texas courtroom for a rendition hearing, so a date for his transport back to Massachusetts for an arraignment has not been scheduled at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)