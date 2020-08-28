DA: New Bedford man struck by police cruiser in Fairhaven has died

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who was struck by a police cruiser in Fairhaven on Tuesday has died, officials said.

Christian Lapaz-Dejesus, 32, succumbed to his injuries around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., a Fairhaven police cruiser was being driven westbound on Route 6 when it hit Lapaz-Dejesus in the roadway near the 7-Eleven, the DA’s office said.

The officer driving the cruiser, whose name has not been released, rendered aid to Lapaz-Dejesus before he was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)