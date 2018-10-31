FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man connected to an attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver, which led to the death of his accomplice, has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Kyle Dawson, 23, was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court Wednesday after being indicted earlier this month on charges of involuntary manslaughter, armed assault with intent to rob, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

He has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 8.

On Aug. 10, New Bedford officers responding to the area of 20 Bentley St. just after 1 a.m. for shots fired found 24-year-old Christopher Dunton of New Bedford suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the roadway outside of a cab, Quinn said.

Dunton was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the cab driver picked up Dunton and Dawson from an address on Cottage Street before the two men attempted to violently rob the driver by placing him in a chokehold while using a knife, according to Quinn.

The driver, who had a valid License to Carry, escaped the cab and allegedly fired several shots that struck Dunton.

Officials determined that the cab driver had acted in self-defense.

