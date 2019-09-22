DA: New Hampshire man charged in murder outside Everett bar

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing murder charges after allegedly chasing down a man and shooting him after a fight outside an Everett bar Sept. 21, officials said.

Charles Demos, 29, of Rochester, New Hampshire allegedly got into a fight with Jarrod Harris, 47, of Everett, after they and other people left the Karma Lounge shortly after 1 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

During the fight, Demos went to a car parked nearby and got a firearm, chasing Harris while firing the gun multiple times and striking Harris twice, officials said. Good Samaritans attempted to render first aid and Demos was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Demos allegedly fled the scene in a Volkswagen Passat registered to a New Hampshire person known to Demos, officials said. Police identified Demos as the alleged shooter and arrested him in Seabrook, New Hampshire Sunday on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice.

Demos will be arraigned Monday in Rockingham County District Court on the fugitive from justice charge and will be arraigned in Malden District Court on the murder and gun charges at a later date.

