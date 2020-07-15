DA: NH father accused of causing brain injury that claimed the life of young son

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was convicted of first-degree assault for violently shaking his infant son in 2006 is now accused of causing his death, officials said.

Brian MacDonald, 44, of Concord was taken into custody Wednesday is now facing one count of reckless second-degree murder after investigators say it was the 2006 assault that caused the brain injury that claimed Cameron MacDonald’s life in 2010, according to a joint release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Cameron was just 34-days-old when he was physically assaulted on Feb. 2, 2006 and following a comprehensive review of several years of medical records, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that his death in 2010 was a homicide due to the injuries he sustained from that assault.

Hillsborough County Superior Court records show that Brian MacDonald was arrested in 2006 on first-degree assault charges related to Cameron’s injuries, was found guilty, and was sentenced to the New Hampshire State Prison where he served an aggregate of 15– 40 years, stand-committed.

MacDonald is expected to be arraigned on July 16.

