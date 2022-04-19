BOSTON (WHDH) - Two out of three men who were placed into police custody over the weekend in connection with a double shooting in Chinatown and a subsequent police chase have been ordered to be held without bail, officials say.

Bunton Mickey Ven, 23, of Lowell and Alexio Carmello Marquez, 24, of Beverly faced a judge in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Ven is charged with assault and battery with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun), unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless operation, operating without a license and failure to stop for police.

Marquez is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun), unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and being a fugitive from justice.

Officers were called to the intersection of Beach and Hudson streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired, officials said. Upon their arrival, officers said they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot sounds. They were transported to Tufts Medical Center and Boston Medical Center respectively but their condition has not been made available.

Investigators said they were able to use video footage, social media, and eye witness testimony to determine that Marquez did fight with the first victim on Beach Street and was caught on multiple cameras grabbing a firearm from his right front pocket, pointing it and firing a single shot at that person.

Afterwards, officials said he put the gun in his pocket and tried to flee the scene. That is when they said Ven began fighting with both vicitms. Investigators said Ven was also seen grabbing a gun from his pocket and firing it multiple times at both victims.

The second victim was able to get to his feet and run around the corner before collapsing, officials said.

Meanwhile, officers throughout the city were made aware of a suspect vehicle with a Florida registration. The gray Honda Odyssey was spotted driving down the off-ramp from Interstate 93 to the Atlantic Avenue and Kneeland Street intersection a short time later and officers said that vehicle led them on a high speed chase before losing control and crashing in a grassy area by Rutherford Avenue and Main Streeet.

According to a release issued by the district attorney, Ven was sitting in the driver’s seat and Marquez, who was sitting in the back, was partially ontop of him. A third man was sitting in the passenger seat and was found hanging from the seatbelt.

The third passenger in the car was released from custody while being treated in the hospital for a serious hand injury, officials said.

None of them had a license to carry.

“We will do everything we can to get illegal guns out of people’s hands, and we’ll do everything we can to get people who use illegal guns off the streets. As a community and as a society we have to meet the illegal gun problem head on because the destruction it causes is too great,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

