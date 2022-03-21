BOSTON (WHDH) - A bouncer was ordered to be held without bail in Boston Municipal Court Monday on a murder charge, officials said.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in connection with the stabbing death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston bar near Faneuil Hall on Saturday evening, according to a release issued by District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing outside Union Street establishment just before 7 p.m. found Martinez bleeding from a single stab wound to his chest, Hayden said. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso said video surveillance from numerous establishments shows Martinez and Larrama engaging in a brief conversation while Martinez and a friend were waiting in line outside Sons of Boston. Boston police officers told authorities that they later learned Larrama had denied Martinez and his friend entrance.

According to the DA’s release, Martinez and his friend walked away and were subsequently pursued by Larrama. Grasso said the video shows him raising his left hand as if to defend himself, then striking Larrama’s head with an aluminum beer bottle.

The video then shows Larrama striking the victim in the chest, Grasso said. Larrama then entered Sons of Boston, where he is allegedly seen washing his hands, discarding his sweatshirt and turning his shirt inside out before leaving through a back exit.

Medical examiners identified the stab wound as the cause of Martinez’s death.

Witnesses at the scene, several of whom were Larrama’s colleagues at Sons of Boston, identified him as the perpetrator, officials said. He later turned himself to police on Monday and was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez was a native of the Chicago area, had recently been discharged after a four-year stint in the Marines. He was in town visiting friends for St. Patrick’s Day, according to authorities.

“The heartbreak for Mr. Martinez’s family, and for all those who knew and served with him, is incalculable,” said Hayden, who met with Martinez’s parents prior to the arraignment. “This is also heartbreaking for Boston, because it represents an image of the city that does not truly reflect who we are.”

Larrama is due back in court on April 28 for a probable cause hearing.

