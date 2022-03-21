BOSTON (WHDH) - A bouncer accused of fatally stabbing a Marine veteran outside a Faneuil Hall bar over St. Patrick’s Day weekend has been ordered held without bail.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez outside Sons of Boston on Saturday evening, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing outside a Union Street establishment shortly before 7 p.m. found Martinez suffering from a single stab wound to his chest, Hayden said. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso said video surveillance from numerous establishments showed Martinez and Larrama engaging in a brief conversation while Martinez and a friend were waiting in line outside Sons of Boston. Boston police added that they later learned Larrama had denied Martinez and his friend entrance.

Martinez and his friend walked away and were subsequently pursued by Larrama, according to the district attorney’s office. Grasso said the video shows him raising his left hand as if to defend himself, then striking Larrama’s head with an aluminum beer bottle.

The video then shows Larrama striking the victim in the chest, Grasso said. Larrama then entered Sons of Boston, where he was allegedly seen washing his hands, discarding his sweatshirt, and turning his shirt inside out before leaving through a back exit.

Medical examiners identified the stab wound as the cause of Martinez’s death.

Witnesses at the scene, several of whom were Larrama’s colleagues at Sons of Boston, identified him as the perpetrator, investigators said. He later surrendered to police Monday and was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez was a native of the Chicago area, had recently been discharged after a four-year stint in the Marines. He was in town visiting friends for St. Patrick’s Day, according to authorities.

“The heartbreak for Mr. Martinez’s family, and for all those who knew and served with him, is incalculable,” said Hayden, who met with Martinez’s parents prior to the arraignment. “This is also heartbreaking for Boston, because it represents an image of the city that does not truly reflect who we are.”

Larrama is due back in court on April 28 for a probable cause hearing.

