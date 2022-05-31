NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who is facing charges in connection with a crash that sent nine off-duty firefighters to the hospital Sunday has been ordered to be held without bail, officials said.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, is facing a slew of charges including nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment after he allegedly crossed the yellow line on Route 5 and 10 in Northfield and struck five motorcycles with his SUV, according to a release issued by Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

Eight of the nine people riding those motorcycles were all transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and three of them were airlifted to trauma hospitals for further treatment.

The prosecutor noted that O’Farrell was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash. Two kids were also in the car with him at the time. They were transported to a hospital though appeared to be uninjured, according to officials.

