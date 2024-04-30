BOSTON (WHDH) - No charges will be filed in connection with the remains of four infants found in a freezer in South Boston in 2022, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

The full-term babies — two boys and two girls — were discovered on Nov. 17, 2022 inside a freezer at an apartment at 838 East Broadway, launching a thorough investigation involving homicide detectives and district attorney’s office.

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

The medical examiner found the cause of death for all infants to be “undetermined” and could not definitively determine whether they had been born alive, the office said.

Investigators determined the apartment was owned and occupied by 69-year-old Alexis Aldamir, who moved to Boston in 1979, the office said. They found Aldamir in a residential healthcare facility and got a court order to obtain a DNA sample, finding that she was the mother of all four infants, according to the office.

Aldamir worked in a Boston accounting firm for decades, and none of her coworkers knew her to be pregnant at any point, describing her as a “heavy-set woman who had a penchant for wearing loose-fitting clothing regardless of the season,” the office said.

Investigators determined that the father of the children had died in 2011, according to the office.

Aldamir also gave birth to a baby girl in 1982 with the same man, and they gave this child up for adoption, the office said. No other records of Aldamir giving birth were found.

Investigators encountered numerous challenges proving that any crimes were committed in this case, as it is unknown if the babies were born alive and the autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma to their bodies, the office said. The father is also dead, so he cannot be charged with any crimes.

In addition, Aldamir could not give investigators any significant information about the babies, as she “appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to,” according to the office. They determined she would be unlikely to stand trial.

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born,” Hayden said. “We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so.”

