CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has opened an investigation into a deadly police shooting in Cambridge last month.

The DA’s office will look into whether the Jan. 4 shooting of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal was justified.

Faisal was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police when officers say he came at them with a knife.

Police say they first used a non-lethal round to try to stop Faisal, but that round was unsuccessful in stopping him, and an officer then fired a shot that killed him.

The officer who shot Faisal is now on leave.

Officials say they will not release any more information about the case until their investigation is complete.

