BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are leading an investigation into a parking garage collapse in Boston that killed a construction worker over the weekend.

The Government Center garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, was killed in the collapse, which dropped a crane nine stories near the Haymarket MBTA station.

Officials said Monsini was operating machinery when the structure collapsed.

Monsini’s union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that work has been suspended at the constriction site until further notice.

MBTA service near the site of the collapse has been suspended until further notice.

