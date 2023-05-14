OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford after a man allegedly advanced on a police officer with a sword early Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident occurred in the area of 407 Main St. around 6 a.m. The man who was shot is being treated at an area hospital and the officer, who was uninjured, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

