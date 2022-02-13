BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a Peabody man last seen at Beverly Hospital two weeks ago was found in a wooded area in Beverly on Saturday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a dead body in the woods near Woodland Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. found a man later identified as 47-year-old Daniel Donovan, according to the DA’s office.

Donovan had been reported missing by his family on January 26 when he did not return home after being discharged from Beverly Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

Foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)