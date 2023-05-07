NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in North Andover on Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

The pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when they were struck by a Honda Civic about 1:30 p.m., according to Tucker’s Office.

The pedestrian was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. Their name has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed or citations issued at this moment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the North Andover Police Department.

