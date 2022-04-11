LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Leominster on Monday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash just outside the Walmart on Jungle Road around 7:30 p.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to an area hospital.

CEMLEC is assisting state and local police with the investigation.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)