LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Leominster after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a pick-up truck Monday night, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crash just outside the Walmart on Jungle Road around 7:30 p.m., according to a release issued by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead and the driver was transported to an area hospital.

CEMLEC is conducting the investigation in connection with state and local police.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)