DA: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Acton crash

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon in Acton, authorities said.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was struck by a Toyota Prius traveling westbound on Route 2A around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Route 27, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

She was rushed to an area hospital for her life-threatening injuries, the DA said.

The driver involved in the crash remained on scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

