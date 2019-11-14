DA: Person dies after being found inside freezer at Braintree fish processing company

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person who was found inside a commercial freezer at a fish processing company in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to Channel Fish Processing on Commerce Drive found the person inside a freezer, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The person, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The person’s body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine their cause of death. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)