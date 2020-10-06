PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pittsfield man who assaulted multiple people when he escaped sheriff’s custody and evaded law enforcement for three days has been sentenced to state prison, officials said.

Harry Chandler, 35, pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to charges of escape from a penal institution, assault and battery on a correctional officer, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, and assault and battery, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.

Judge John Agostini sentenced Chandler to 2 to 4 years in state prison.

Chandler also pleaded guilty to numerous charges in other cases and will serve concurrent jail time, the DA’s office said.

On July 8, 2019, deputies transported Chandler from the Berkshire County Jail to Berkshire Medical Center for medical care.

Chandler allegedly assaulted a correctional officer, a nurse, and another BMC staff member before fleeing the hospital.

He was arrested three days later.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)