LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 7-year-old girl

Anna, who is autistic and nonverbal, was last seen between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere section of the city and may be on a bicycle.

Residents are being encouraged to leave their homes and search before it gets dark.

She is described as being a Black girl who is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest, and a purple hair tie.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

A large response this evening, with local & state police searching for a 7-year-old little girl who went missing earlier this afternoon in Lowell. @7News pic.twitter.com/lCb7DcKZuW — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) July 9, 2023

