OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a death in Oxford Sunday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a Main Street building at 6 p.m. for reports of a family dispute found a deceased man, officials said.

Police said the death was not random and there was no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

