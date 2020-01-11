DA: Police investigating fatal stabbing in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Fall River Saturday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at a housing complex at 2000 Bay Road at 7:20 a.m. found a man suffering stab wounds in the parking lot, the district attorney’s office said.

The man, later identified as Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No other information was immediately released. The homicide is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)