DA, police investigating fatal stabbing in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office and Framingham police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Monday night.

The incident occurred on Interfaith Terrace.

No additional information has been released.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Middlesex DA’s office and @FraminghamPD are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred tonight on Interfaith Terrace. We are in the early stages of this investigation. We will provide updates as they become available. — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) October 22, 2019

