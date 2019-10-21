DA, police investigating fatal stabbing in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office and Framingham police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Monday night.
The incident occurred on Interfaith Terrace.
No additional information has been released.
The victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story
