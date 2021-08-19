QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials ruled that a state police officer was justified in fatally shooting a robbery suspect who gained control of a patrol rifle after stealing a police cruiser on the South Shore back in March.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced Thursday that an investigation found the officer justified in using deadly force on Eric Leach on March 26.

Leach, 37, had robbed a convenience store in Rockland shortly after 6 a.m. before eluding responding officers and eventually gaining control of a Rockland police cruiser, according to Morrissey.

He then led officers on a chase that came to a stop in Quincy around 7:20 a.m. when the cruiser became disabled.

Leach was able to free the patrol rifle loaded with 30 rounds that had been secured within the stolen cruiser, Morrissey said.

Officers communicated and negotiated with Leach in an attempt to persuade him to surrender.

Leach allegedly told the officers that he intended to die rather than be taken into custody and that he would kill the officers.

At 8:16 a.m., Leach was able to restart the cruiser and drove away again before coming to a final stop a short distance away near a gas station on Quincy Street, Morrissey said.

Police used two Bearcat vehicles to contain the stolen cruiser and resumed negotiation.

Officers saw Leach put the rifle in his mouth and to his head, according to Morrissey.

About an hour later, he began to struggle with the passenger-side door before opening it and raising the rifle to eye level, Morrissey said.

One officer fired one round, fatally striking Leach, Morrissey added.

