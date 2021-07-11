MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Milton on Saturday night that left a 25-year-old man dead, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Marquis Simmons, was driving on a moped in the area of Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the moped.

Simmons was taken to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

State and Milton police worked through the night collecting evidence from the scene, the DA’s Office said. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Police said that the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 617-898-4812.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)