SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a break-in suspect on Route 6 in Seekonk left one suspect dead Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers responding to a break-in alarm at a business on Route 6 around 6:40 a.m. saw that the business had been broken into and were given a description of the suspect, who had fled the area on foot.

Police then located the suspect getting into a black Honda in the parking lot of another business on Route 6, according to DA Quinn.

The suspect fled the scene, heading East on Route 6. They then lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of School Street and Route 6, hitting the curb and causing the car to roll over onto its passenger side.

When two Seekonk officers arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly opened fire on them with an AK-47 model rifle.

Officers returned fire at the suspect and, after the exchange of gunfire, took a defensive position and called in the regional SWAT team.

After the SWAT team determined the suspect was no longer a threat, they accessed the suspect’s vehicle by cutting open its roof. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect has not yet not been identified pending an autopsy, according to the DA’s office.

An investigation into the earlier incident remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update on the earlier incident: The scene on route 6 at School Street is safe and an investigation is under way so please continue to avoid the area. No officers were injured in this incident. Any press inquiries will be handled by the @BristolDA office. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

State Police detectives and prosecutors from our office are on scene in Seekonk investigating a fatality near the intersection of Rte. 6 and School St. Investigation ongoing. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) November 28, 2021

Please continue to avoid the area of Route 6 and School Street. We are conducting an active investigation due to an earlier incident. The situation is under control and there is no threat to the public. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

