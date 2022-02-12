LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a Lexington police officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly threatening police with a knife Saturday.

At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man yelling from the window of a home that someone was trying to kill him and that he needed police, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. When officers arrived at the home, a facility run by Eliot Community Services, they found a 35-year-old man who allegedly approached them with a knife, according to Ryan.

Officers fired beanbags at the man but he did not stop coming, Ryan said, and when an officer fell to the ground the man advanced on him. Another officer then shot the man, Ryan said, and the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)