DA: Possible homicide investigation underway in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A possible homicide investigation is underway in Lynn, the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday night.

Authorities responding to a home at 32 West Neptune Street say they are now conducting a death investigation.

A massive police response could be seen outside the home.

There were people inside the home at the time of the incident. Police led them out upon arrival.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

