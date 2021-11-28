SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk left one suspect dead Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Massachusetts state police shortly before 11 a.m. confirmed that the suspect is dead, but specific details on the incident have not been released.

Traffic has been detoured in the area of School Street and Route 6 as state police and prosecutors conduct an “active investigation” Sunday morning, said DA Quinn.

Drivers are asked to continue to seek an alternate route.

Seekonk police tweeted that “the situation is under control and there is no threat to the public.”

No officers were injured during the incident, according to Seekonk police.

An investigation into the earlier incident remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update on the earlier incident: The scene on route 6 at School Street is safe and an investigation is under way so please continue to avoid the area. No officers were injured in this incident. Any press inquiries will be handled by the @BristolDA office. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

State Police detectives and prosecutors from our office are on scene in Seekonk investigating a fatality near the intersection of Rte. 6 and School St. Investigation ongoing. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) November 28, 2021

Please continue to avoid the area of Route 6 and School Street. We are conducting an active investigation due to an earlier incident. The situation is under control and there is no threat to the public. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)