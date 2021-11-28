SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk left one suspect dead Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
Massachusetts state police shortly before 11 a.m. confirmed that the suspect is dead, but specific details on the incident have not been released.
Traffic has been detoured in the area of School Street and Route 6 as state police and prosecutors conduct an “active investigation” Sunday morning, said DA Quinn.
Drivers are asked to continue to seek an alternate route.
Seekonk police tweeted that “the situation is under control and there is no threat to the public.”
No officers were injured during the incident, according to Seekonk police.
An investigation into the earlier incident remains ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
