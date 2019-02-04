DA provides update after woman’s body found on side of road in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The body found on the side of a road in Westford on Sunday has been positively identified as a 38-year-old Springfield woman, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday.

Authorities responding to a report of a body on the side of Providence Road about 11:40 a.m. deemed the woman’s death “suspicious.”

The woman, whose name has not been released, was not dressed in appropriate clothing for the cold temperatures, according to Ryan’s office.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

