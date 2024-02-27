BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have provided an update on the man and woman who were found fatally shot on the 13th floor of the Moxy Hotel in Boston on Monday afternoon.

The bodies of a man, 43, and a woman, 25, were discovered in a room at the hotel and both had suffered bullet wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Their names have not been released.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers responding to a report of two found bodies at the Moxy Hotel, located at 240 Tremont St., around 12:20 p.m. Monday located the bodies and launched a homicide investigation, according to Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)