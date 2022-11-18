LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced Friday that investigators have developed additional information in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell.

Based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that the fatal shooting may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell and two parties who were not known to him.

As part of the active investigation into this case, police developed information that the victim and two individuals became involved in a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute. Shortly after the altercation began the victim was fatally shot.

Police believe one of the two individuals to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches with a slender build.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200. Individuals who believe they may know the parties involved should not attempt to contact them and should immediately contact law enforcement.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are actively investigating at this time.

