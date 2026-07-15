LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s office released the findings of its investigation into the wrong-way crash in May that resulted in the deaths of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor and the wrong-way driver.

“The available evidence is consistent with early reports that in responding to this highly dangerous situation, [Trainor] demonstrated exemplary courage and self-sacrifice,” the report reads. “His willingness to put his own life at risk to serve and protect the citizens of the Commonwealth likely prevented an even greater tragedy.”

Just after 2 a.m. on May 6, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Hernan Ramon Marrero, 50, of Roslindale, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Route 1 in Lynnfield when his vehicle collided head-on with a state police cruiser being driven by Trainor.

Marrero was pronounced dead at the scene. Trainor was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

In the hours prior to the crash, Marrero had been served nine alcoholic drinks at a restaurant and bar in Saugus. Toxicological testing conducted after his death determined that Marrero’s blood alcohol content was 0.192 g/100mL, over twice the legal limit.

“Trooper Trainor’s ultimate sacrifice will continue to be felt deeply by the community and those he served with, including prosecutors and staff from my office,” Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. “This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the profound risks our first responders face every day in order to preserve peace and maintain public safety.”

— Read Report Summary —

Download Previous Next

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)