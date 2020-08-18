DA releases new details in deaths of 2 people pulled from submerged car in Boston cruise terminal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities released new details Tuesday as they continue to investigate the deaths of two people who were pulled from a submerged vehicle in Boston’s Seaport on Friday.

Security cameras in the area of the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal recorded a white 2008 Ford Escape belonging to Tatianna Morales, 21. crashing through a wooden guardrail into the Reserved Channel at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ Office.

The bodies of Morales, of New Bedford, and Djovany Pierre, 21, of Roxbury were both pulled from the vehicle after it was found at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement, Rollins said, “My Office continues to investigate the deaths of Tatianna Morales and Djovany Pierre with the goal of finding answers for their loved ones and the public. We’re also here to connect their families with resources and assistance as they cope with this tragedy.”

The investigation is ongoing into the facts surrounding the incident, including the nature of Morales and Pierre’s relationship.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the Suffolk County State Police detectives unit at 617-727-8817.

