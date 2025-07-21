SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex District Attorney’s Office released new video Monday showing a Haverhill man running in and out of traffic in the moments before he was restrained and subdued by police amid an investigation into his death.

In an update at his officer in Salem, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker shared video depicting 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti walking in and out of traffic and nearly being struck several times by passing motorists on July 11 after investigators say he purchased crack cocaine.

Seven Haverhill police officers have since been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into his death, which occurred after he was restrained and subdued while trying to enter Bradford Seafood.

His fiancée, Michele Rooney, has said she thinks officers went beyond what was necessary when restraining him. In the days after his death, many residents gathered for vigils to demand transparency in the investigation into his death.

His official cause of death has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives assigned to the Office of the District Attorney, the Haverhill Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)