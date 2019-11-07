DA releases photos of vehicle sought in connection with deadly Taunton hit-and-run

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have released photos of a vehicle that is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run in Taunton Wednesday night that left an 85-year-old man dead.

The vehicle of interest is a blue or dark-colored pickup truck believed to be a GMC Sierra from model years 1999 through 2007, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The vehicle may have sustained minor damage to its hood and/or windshield.

Anyone who was driving or walking in the area of 305 Middleboro Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday or who may have seen the vehicle of interest are urged to contact State Trooper Brock Morrissette at 508-961-1904 or the Taunton Police’s detective line at 508-824-7522.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash found Jose Ferreira, of Taunton, injured in the street. He was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)