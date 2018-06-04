DA releases videos of vehicle linked to deadly hit-and-run in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley hopes the release of new videos will lead to the identification of a driver accused of fatally hitting a 40-year-old man in Mattapan last month before driving away.

Pierre Desir died after getting struck by an older model Chrysler 300 on May 26 in the area of 972 Morton St.

The suspected four-door sedan in the hit-and-run is described as being a dark color, likely blue or black, with front-end damage, including headlight and possible windshield damages.

Anyone who can identify the car and its driver, especially auto body shops, is asked to call the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.

“It’s possible that this vehicle may have been brought in for repair work during the past week or so,” Conley said in a statement. “It may be in a garage or parking lot. Whatever the circumstances, the public’s observations may be our best chance to locate the vehicle, and we ask anyone with information to come forward.”

Surveillance video below shows the car passing through the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue next to a larger SUV traveling westbound on Gallivan.

The second surveillance video shows the car in the area where Gallivan Boulevard meets Morton Street.

