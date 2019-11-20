DA: Remains found in Blanford woods are those of Marlborough man missing since 2014

BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains that were found deep in the woods in Blanford are those of a Marlborough man who had been missing since 2014, investigators announced Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of remains found by hunters in the Knittel Conservation area on Sunday located a human skull, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Forensic testing positively identified the remains as those of Milton Eldredge, who was reported missing in June 2014. He would have turned 64 on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)