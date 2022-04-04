CHESHIRE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police discovered the remains of an Adams woman who had been missing in the Berkshires since last October, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Paula Kelsey, 78, was last seen on October 15. Police found her remains in a wooded area near Windsor Road in Cheshire, officials said.

The DA’s office said Kelsey, who had dementia, apparently got disoriented while on a walk and investigators do not suspect foul play.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)