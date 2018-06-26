BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drugged driver is facing several charges after crashing her car into a tree in Boxford Monday with her two children inside, authorities said.

Kimberly Desroches is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court Tuesday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second offense, assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury, two counts of permitting serious injury to a child, and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child while driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Desroches crashed a 2007 Honda into a tree on Killam Hill Road around 10:45 a.m. with her 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter in the backseat, the DA’s office said.

All three were transported to Beverly Hospital, where the boy was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with a serious head injury.

State police and the Department of Children and Families are involved in the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)