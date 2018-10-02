SWANSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — An alleged repeat drunk driver accused of causing a fiery crash that took the life of a Rhode Island man in Swansea earlier this year has been indicted on several charges.

A grand jury indicted 39-year-old Sarah Bergenholtz of Bristol, R.I., on charges of motor vehicle homicide, motor vehicle manslaughter, and operating under the influence of alcohol-subsequent offense, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday.

A superior court arraignment date has not been scheduled because Bergenholtz remains hospitalized following the May 10 crash, Quinn added.

Troopers responding to a two-car crash around 2:05 a.m. on Route 195 westbound at exit 3 in Swansea found Bergenholtz’s Volkswagen Toureg with heavy damage and 38-year-old John Souza’s Jeep Liberty flipped upside down and fully engulfed in flames, Quinn said.

Souza, of Cranston, R.I., was declared dead at the scene and Bergenholtz was rushed to an area hospital.

Collision analysts determined Souza was traveling west in the westbound lane when Bergenholtz struck him while traveling in the wrong direction, according to Quinn.

