BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man previously imprisoned for a break-in rape was sentenced Monday to more than two decades in state prison for committing nearly identical offenses while on GPS monitoring and house arrest, officials said.

A jury found Edwin Castro, 32, guilty of home invasion, assault with intent to rape, armed assault with intent to rob, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and indecent assault and battery at the conclusion of his trial in Suffolk Superior Court on Aug. 10, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.

During a sentencing hearing Monday, Judge Janet Sanders agreed with the Commonwealth and imposed a sentence of 20 to 24 years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

On Oct. 12, 2018, around 7 a.m., Castro left his Broadway residence and entered a multi-family home across the street, according to the DA’s office.

When a female resident of the building opened her door to leave for work, she reportedly encountered Castro wearing a ski mask and holding a knife.

He allegedly forced her into her apartment at knifepoint, demanded money, and then sexually assault the victim.

The victim repeatedly cried for help and attempted to flee before Castro ran from the building and back to his home, the DA’s office said.

A neighbor heard the screams and the violent struggle and called 911.

At the time of the attack, the DA’s office says Castro was free on bail for a 2017 case charging him with breaking and entering.

He had been required to wear a GPS monitor and stay inside his own house.

GPS evidence reportedly corroborated that Casto left his home and crossed to the victim’s home.

In addition, DNA evidence on the victim’s torn clothing matched Castro, according to the DA’s office.

Castro has a history of serious offenses.

At 16 years old, he was indicted under the state’s Youthful Offender statute in connection with a 2005 breaking and entering, armed robbery and rape for which he was ultimately sentenced to six to eight years in prison, the DA’s office said.

Like the most recent case, the 2005 incident reportedly involved an early-morning masked, knifepoint attack on a woman in her own home only yards from where Castro lived.

“This individual preyed on women in the community he called home,” Rollins said. “We as women have every right to be safe in our homes, in our neighborhoods and out in any community. Sexual assault is not a women’s problem. This type of violence impacts everyone.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)