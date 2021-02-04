TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man with a long history of drug dealing convictions was sentenced Monday to serve 5 to 7 years in state prison, officials said.

James Mitchell, 35, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with trafficking in excess of 36 grams of cocaine and trafficking in excess of 18 grams of heroin, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

An officer who stopped Mitchell’s vehicle on Route 44 in Rehoboth due to damaged headlights on Sept. 3, 2019 around 12:30 a.m. approached the car on foot when Mitchell suddenly drove away, Quinn said.

The officer got back in his cruiser and caught up to the car on Route 118, where he reportedly saw it stop in the middle of the roadway.

Mitchell switched to the passenger’s seat and the front seat passenger exited the car and walked toward the driver’s side, according to Quinn.

Mitchell and two other occupants of the vehicle were reportedly ordered to lay on the ground.

It was then determined that Mitchell had a suspended driver’s license and the other two passengers were not licensed to drive, Quinn said.

Mitchell was placed under arrest and a search of the vehicle revealed a fanny pack with two digital scales, $293.39 in cash and a safe, Quinn added.

Police later obtained a search warrant for the safe, which reportedly led to the discovery of additional narcotics in a Coca Cola can and $4,200 in cash.

The total amount of narcotics seized was approximately 108.36 grams of cocaine and 50.46 grams of heroin, according to Quinn.

“The defendant has a history of drug dealing and a significant criminal record,” Quinn said. “I am pleased he will be off the street for up to seven years to protect the public.”

