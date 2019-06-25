DA Rollins calls for ‘calm, patience’ as investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting continues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is thanking community members who came forward with information about an officer-involved shooting in Dorchester that left a 19-year-old dead on Monday and is urging patients as her office investigates the incident.

In a statement Tuesday, Rollins said the shooting on Penhallow Street “has left the city shaken.”

“I am thankful for the immediate response of the Boston Police Department and that none of those officers were injured,” she said. “I would be remiss if I did not thank the many witnesses from the community who came forward to aid investigators at the scene. If there is anyone in the community with additional information, please bring that to my office directly.”

She added, “I also acknowledge that a family has lost its loved one; to them, I express my sympathy. As your District Attorney, it is my office that holds exclusive jurisdiction over any death investigation, including police-involved shootings. I assure that family, members of law enforcement, and this community that there will be a complete, impartial, and transparent review by my Discharge Integrity Team, and we will make our findings available to the public.”

She also asked for “patience and calm,” stressing that “violence or the threat thereof have no place in our community.”

Police say two bike officers shot and killed the man, whose name was not released, after he fired at them.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect who was able to escape.

The officers on bicycles were not equipped with body cameras, according to Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Officials also said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

